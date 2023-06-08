Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:YOU opened at $23.99 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,308,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

