Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.