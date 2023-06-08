Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cognyte Software

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

