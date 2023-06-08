Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu
In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cohu
Cohu Price Performance
Shares of COHU opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.73.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.