Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 17.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

