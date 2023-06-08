Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,704 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

