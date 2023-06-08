Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.47

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.47 and last traded at $156.71, with a volume of 87750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

