Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insider David Andrew Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) insider David Andrew Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.