Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Insider David Andrew Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) insider David Andrew Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
