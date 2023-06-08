Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.