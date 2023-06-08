Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
CODYY stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.