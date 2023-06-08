Comparing FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.41 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.59 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.47 $4.43 million $0.66 24.24

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Curaleaf and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.13%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% FitLife Brands 10.16% 20.62% 14.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

