Contrasting Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 1.41% -76.52% 3.14% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($0.52) -7.29 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 15.51 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -4.59

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Industries International and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.32%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

