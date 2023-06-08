Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 60,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 350,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

