Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 175265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.
Copa Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.
Copa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Copa by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
