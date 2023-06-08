Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.