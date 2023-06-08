Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 472,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

