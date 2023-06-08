Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNM opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.