Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Core & Main by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

