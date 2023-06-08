Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Core & Main by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

