Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 178218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

