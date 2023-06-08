Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,466 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Allegion worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $3,947,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

