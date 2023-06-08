Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.