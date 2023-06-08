Credit Suisse AG Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.56 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $334.43.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

