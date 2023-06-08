Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Neutral

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

