Critical Contrast: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) versus Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.52%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24% Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -5.09 Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,935.84 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Atlas Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

About 5E Advanced Materials



5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Lithium



Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

