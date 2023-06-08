Critical Survey: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Peers

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 105 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-43.48%
|-43.12%
|Minco Capital Competitors
|-451.46%
|-7.54%
|-4.01%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-$1.98 million
|-0.67
|Minco Capital Competitors
|$7.73 billion
|$2.07 billion
|-3.85
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Minco Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Minco Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Minco Capital Competitors
|945
|2222
|2870
|97
|2.35
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Minco Capital Company Profile
Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
