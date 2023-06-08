Critical Survey: Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selectis Health and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48 Chimera Investment $773.12 million 1.58 -$513.07 million ($1.13) -4.65

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimera Investment. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Chimera Investment -25.38% 9.79% 1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Selectis Health and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Selectis Health and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Risk and Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Selectis Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

