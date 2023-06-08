CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,485,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,402,000 after buying an additional 585,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 455,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

