CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $95,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,485,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,402,000 after buying an additional 585,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after buying an additional 455,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

