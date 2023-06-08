CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $164.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.