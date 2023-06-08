DA Davidson Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $180.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.
AMETEK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AME opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $151.52.
Insider Activity at AMETEK
In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
