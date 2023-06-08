Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.
Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
