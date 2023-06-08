Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 159 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 567.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.27 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

