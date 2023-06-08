Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

