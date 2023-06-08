Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 430.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.