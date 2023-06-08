Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.78) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Investec lowered Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.19) to GBX 2,825 ($35.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.75.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.7396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.41%.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.