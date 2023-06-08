Developments L.L.C. Ddk Sells 15,986 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $166,414.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,605,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,942,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 17,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $177,275.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.94 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

