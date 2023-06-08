DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DexCom were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 4.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 171.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $126.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

