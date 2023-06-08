Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

