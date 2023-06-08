Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.