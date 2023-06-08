Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.