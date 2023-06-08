DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DISH Network Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

