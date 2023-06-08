Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $178.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a one year low of $153.81 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.