DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.65.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after acquiring an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.