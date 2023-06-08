DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Stock Up 2.8 %

About DZS

DZSI stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

