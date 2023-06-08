e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Richard G. Wolford Sells 36,773 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.