E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 492.0% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,974 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

