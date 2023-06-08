Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 3.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.11. 18,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 284,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

