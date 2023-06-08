Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells $707,341.14 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

