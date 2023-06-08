Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells $707,341.14 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.67.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
