Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

