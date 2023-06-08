Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

NYSE:ETN opened at $188.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.09. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

