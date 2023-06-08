Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EVF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.